Delicious Treats You Can Make for Memorial Day or Anytime this Summer

Red, White and Blue Trifle

Ingredients

French Vanilla Cake Box

1 box of instant Vanilla Pudding (5.9 oz)

1lb. Cool Whip

2lb. Strawberries

1/2 lb. Blueberries

Instructions

1. Follow the cake instructions on chosen cake box mix.

2. While the cake is baking, make pudding according to the box instructions.

3. Put the pudding in the fridge for it to set.

4. Cut strawberries in quarters and set aside.

5. Once the cake is done, allow the bake to cool down.

6. Once the pudding is set and the cake is cool you can assemble it!

7. Using a trifle container, place a layer of cake at the bottom of the container.

8. Then use half of the pudding mixture to make an even layer on top of the cake.

9. Place handfuls of the strawberries and blueberries on top of the pudding.

10. Spread a layer of cool whip on top of the fruit.

11. Then repeat the layering process until you have reached the top of the trifle container! (Ours made two layers!)





Frozen Fruit Popsicles

Ingredients

2 cups frozen fruit

1 (12 fl ounces) frozen fruit puree or Daqueri mix

½ cup water

popsicle mold

Instructions

1. In a blender, pulse all of the frozen fruit, frozen fruit puree, and water. Blend until mixed.

2. Scoop or pour the frozen strawberry mixture evenly into the popsicle mold

3. Place in the freezer in a section that it can sit flat. Let freeze for 6 hours or overnight.

4. Remove the ice pop mold from the freezer. Gently run warm water on the backs of the ice pop mold and gently wiggle out each popsicle.





Frozen S’mores

Ingredients

1 (5.9-ounce) box of instant chocolate pudding

2 ½ cups whole milk

2 ½ cups Cool Whip defrosted and divided

12 graham crackers, broken in half and divided

5 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

6 ounces marshmallow creme, a little less than 1 jar

Instructions

1. Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving extra parchment hanging over, so you can easily pull them out.

2. Lay half of the graham crackers evenly in the bottom of the baking dish. Spread pudding mix into an even layer over the top and chill.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pudding mix, milk, and 1/2 cup Cool Whip until smooth and creamy.

4. Spread pudding mix into an even layer over the top and chill.

5. In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese and marshmallow creme until smooth. Fold in the remaining 2 cups Cool Whip.

6. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over the chocolate layer. Place remaining graham crackers over the top. Cover with foil. Freeze 6 hours, or until firm enough to cut through.

