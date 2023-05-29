Bicyclist Dead After Being Hit By Car in Inland Township

The Benzie County Sheriff says that a woman from Interlochen was killed after being hit by a car in Benzie County.

The sheriff says that a 21-year-old Interlochen woman was riding her bicycle on Fewins Road at the intersection of Lake Ann Road in Inland Township when she was hit by a car driven by a 64-year-old Grawn man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office says that alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.

As of right now the names of the people involved in the crash are being with-held.