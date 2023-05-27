Haley’s Hot Takes: Barbie Soundtrack, Taylor Swift, and More!

A lot of things happened this week in the world of pop culture!

To kick things off, musician Niall Horan has announced that he is going on tour! The tour, named “The Show Live on Tour” will be going all over the world and will even head to big cities like New York City, Detroit, and Chicago! This tour was announced after he told his fans that his album, “The Show” will be out on June 9th. If you are trying to snag a ticket like me, presale starts May 30th and general sale is June 2nd!

Heading into the fashion world, Angelina Jolie is joining the list of celebrities who will have their own fashion brand. Jolie announced on Wednesday that she is starting a brand called “Atelier Jolie”. This brand will focus on letting anyone, no matter what financial background, to create and work with talented designers and tailors. The brand will also use vintage material and dead stock to help the environment. Personally, I think it is a cool idea and I hope it is successful!

I have been counting the day for the new “Barbie” movie to hit theaters later this summer! As I patiently wait I can listen to the new song from Dua Lipa titled “Dance The Night” that is featured on the movie’s soundtrack! It is a fun pop-funky song that really fits the Barbie theme.

Fans of the movie also got the setlist of other artists that will appear on the soundtrack. Some that are featured are Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Tame Impala, and SOO many more! I really think this will be the album of the summer!

Now, it would not be a Haley’s Hot Takes if I didn’t talk about Taylor Swift! She has been on the “Eras” tour for the past couple of months and it is really paying off! With the tour being on track to be the highest grossing tour of all time, making Taylor Swift a billionaire!

She also announced a new edition of her latest album “Midnights”, which is called “Midnights: The Till Dawn Edition”. In the new edition, some of the things to listen to is a new song titled “Hits Different”, and remix of her latest single “Karma” with rapper Ice Spice!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!