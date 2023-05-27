Frederic Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Michigan State Police say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County on May 26.

Troopers say a motorcycle with a sidecar was traveling south on Hiawatha Drive near north Manistee River Road in Frederic Township.

The driver, 62-year-old Guy Russel from Frederic, was seen swerving in the roadway, before running off into a ditch near his home.

He was ejected from the motorcycle, and later died from his injuries at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

MSP says he was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.









