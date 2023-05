Dog lost after car crash in Newaygo County

The Newaygo Co. Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a lost dog that was involved in a car crash.

Deputies say the dog disappeared after its owners’ car was involved in a crash on M-20 (E. Baseline Road) and S. Poplar Ave. in Everett Township on Thursday.

If you see it, please call Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.