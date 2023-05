MTM On The Road: Learning How to Curl at TC Curling Club-6:45

TC Curling Club is a nonprofit organization that gets people engaged with the curling culture.

At the club, they encourage all age groups to join in on the fun, especially with their youth and competitive programs.

People are able to play for fun, compete, become a volunteer, or even host an event at the club.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are there learning more about curling and what the organization is about.

MTM On The Road: Learning How to Curl at TC Curling Club-7:15