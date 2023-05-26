Skip to Main
Mackinac Island Named 8th Best Alternative Romantic Destination in the U.S.

Beaver Island Also Makes the Top 100

05/29/2023 6:00 AM EDT

A new survey by HoneymoonAlways.com found that Mackinac Island and Beaver Island in Michigan were among the top locations for couples wanting an “alternative” romantic getaway.

The survey of 3,000 couples didn’t look at the usual suspects - such as Maui or Napa Valley - but focused on the less-famous spots.

Coming in at No. 1 was St. Augustine, Florida, followed by two spots in Hawaii.

Mackinac Island placed eighth on the list, and Beaver Island came in at 75. The survey named the top 175 alternative locations.

Here are the top 10:

1. St. Augustine, Florida

2. Paia, Hawaii

3. Hilo, Hawaii

4. Asheville, North Carolina

5. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

6. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

7. Durham, North Carolina

8. Mackinac Island, Michigan

9. Flagstaff, Arizona

10. Manchester, Vermont


