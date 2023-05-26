Skip to Main
Mackinac Co. Troopers Arrest Woman on Charges of Murdering Her Relative

Logan Kassuba
05/26/2023 1:03 PM EDT
Shooting Investigation

Michigan State Troopers are investigating a murder in Mackinac County, just north of Hessel.

They were called about shots fired at a home late Thursday night. They arrived to find a 73-year-old man dead of an apparent gun wound.

Troopers located the suspect, 34-year-old Joelle Chamberlain, down the road from the scene. They say Chamberlain is a relative of the victim.

She’s charged with Open Murder and is being held in the Mackinac County Jail with no bond. The name of the victim has not been released.

