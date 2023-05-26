Local Man Running 150 Miles Across the State to Raise Money for Kids with Cancer

While many of us may be kicking off our Memorial Day weekend with a barbecue, one Northern Michigan man is running 150 miles across the state.

Robert Duby is hitting the road near Lake Michigan in Ludington and will run to Lake Huron in Bay City.

Starting the morning of May 26, Duby will spend the 36 to 40 hours jogging with no sleep to raise money for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital to help children with cancer. However, he won’t do it alone.

His wife along with friends and other family members will be following him along the way providing aid stations for food and water and to change his shoes and socks if necessary.

His wife and crew chief, Autumn Darby, says their goal is to raise $10,000 for St. Jude’s.

“St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital [is] just a fundraiser that’s near and dear to our hearts we want to knock out childhood cancer,” Autumn says. “He thinks these days it’s a little bit difficult to part with the dollars in your pocket, so he wanted to make sure he’s doing something to earn it.”

Click here to make a donation.



