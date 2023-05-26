Good Day Checks in With Friendly Garden Club in Traverse City

Whether you feel like it’s still spring or the start of summer, it’s a great time to think about getting busy in the garden.

The Friendly Garden Club in Traverse City is full of “green thumbs” who love to do just that, and this year they’re celebrating their 100th anniversary.

Bill Froehlich made a stop at the club’s “logo garden” in Traverse City for this week’s annual planting and found out all about some of their big events for the season.

