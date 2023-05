In this month’s “For the Community, By the Community” podcast, 9&10′s Bill Froehlich stopped in at Cherryland Electric Cooperative.

He talked with Cherryland’s leadership: the retiring Tony Anderson, and incoming CEO Rachel Johnson. Together, they explore the role of an electric utility in the community, how the community relies on Cherryland and its line workers to keep the lights (and the air conditioning) on, and how a co-op can give back to its members and the community at-large.