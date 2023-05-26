Crafting with the Katies: Make Your Own Welcome Mat!

Most of us have some sort of mat on our front door to welcome in guests and shake off all that dirt before entering your home.

But what if you could make a custom one that tailors to your home décor style?

The Katies will show you an easy way to get the welcome mat of your dreams, and on a budget!

For this DIY, you’ll need:

A coir welcome mat (we purchased this one)

Black paint

Paint brushes

Clear coat spray paint

Stencils of your choosing

Step one: Find some stencils that work best for your design. You can even sketch it out ahead of time so you have an idea of what you want your mat to look like.

Step two: Once you find some stencils, lay them out on your mat in the order you want.

Step three: Take your black paint and start dabbing the paint into your stencil. It may be hard, but try not to move your stencil around so much!

Step four: When you’ve completely covered your stencil, and the color is as opaque as you like, take your stencils off.

Step five: Fill in any gaps, or make your edges sharper by free handing.

Step six: Let your paint dry for the allotted dry time.

Step seven: Spray your mat with a clear coat of spray paint. This will help seal in your design!

And you’re done! Now you have a completely customized welcome mat that everyone will compliment before entering your home!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies make, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.