A contamination advisory has been issued for Lakeview Waterfront Park in Houghton Lake.

The warning was issued at the Roscommon County beach for high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

At least one sample from the water had E. coli levels higher than the allowable level for full body contact under Michigan Water Quality Standards.

We will have more information if the cause of the bacteria is discovered, or if the advisory is elevated to no body contact.