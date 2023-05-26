Cars, Crafts and More at the Manton Memorial Day Annual Classic Car Show

Dozens of classic cars, spectators and vendors are expected Saturday at the Manton Memorial Day Annual Classic Car Show.

The event is hosted by the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce, and they’re expecting the great weather this year to bring out a big crowd. Dozens of cars will line Wall St. in Manton. Visitors will have a chance to explore the cars, meet with local vendors at the craft show, listen to music and enjoy local food.

“[It’s a] family friendly event. Lots of kids running around looking at all the cool cars, a lot of muscle cars coming in this year. So all that seems to draw everybody’s attention. Some newer cars, some older cars. So we have a wide variety,” said Mike Moffit, Manton Area Chamber of Commerce president.

The show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Registration for car owners begins at 8 a.m.