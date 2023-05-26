Author Delves Into Personal Journey of ‘A Black Family’s Story of Generational Wealth’

Fighting for your family’s wealth can get tough when one of your parents is battling a disease as nasty as Alzheimer’s.

All the hard work they’ve spent their life on could be jeopardy. That’s why it’s important to know how to protect it.

Before her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2015, Ermestine Martin had built a sizable fortune for her family, while constantly supporting her community through educational advocacy and preaching about the need to acquire and hold on to property as a means of self-determination for both present and future generations.

Gloria Petgrave Scoggins details Ermestine’s struggle in her book “Through a Trail of Tears: a Black Family’s Story of Generational Wealth.”