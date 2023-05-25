Skip to Main

Traverse City Track Club Still Needs Volunteers for Bayshore Marathon

Traverse City Track Club Still Needs Volunteers for Bayshore Marathon

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
05/25/2023 11:30 AM EDT

It’s shaping up to be a great weekend for anyone taking part in or watching the Bayshore Marathon in Grand Traverse County.

Founded in 1983 by local running enthusiasts who wanted to share the beauty of the Grand Traverse Region and the Old Mission Peninsula, the Bayshore Marathon has become a “must run” for runners throughout the Midwest and beyond.

You don’t have to run a race to participate. They’re still looking for volunteers!

Executive Director Carie Willie joins us to talk about the need for volunteers and what to expect at this year’s race.

In this article:
Grand Traverse County, Northern Michigan Events, Charity