Serra Audi In Traverse City Honors Veterans with Bikes and Steaks

A luncheon to honor veterans was held on Thursday for local veterans at Serra Audi in Traverse City.

An escort of motorcycles started at the American Legion in Hastings and ended at the car dealership where veterans were greeted with 300 grilled ribeye steaks.

Along with the steaks was dessert and a great opportunity for veterans and new service members to get together.

“I get to come out here and I get to meet and get some advice and just generally learn about how to be a better soldier and how to, you know, live vicarious life through them,” said Spc. Max Albrecht of the Army National Guard. “And because there are some really great people out here”

