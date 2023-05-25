Reining Liberty Ranch Provides Resources and Support for Veterans

Reining Liberty Ranch in Traverse City does much more than just train horses. They are a special organization that works specifically to support and help Veterans through comradery with horses. The ranch is open throughout the whole day for Veterans to come and go as they please. They can hang out with the horses, relax in the Veterans garden, and also learn how to ride the horses. It’s a unique experience that connects the horse and Veteran.

Because of the impact that Reining Liberty Ranch is having on Veterans, they were invited to be honored and highlighted at the Detroit Tigers game this Memorial Day.

56 Veterans along with their families, will make the trip to Detroit where they will be honored for their service. Throughout the game, Reining Liberty Ranch will also be highlighted and featured.

There will be a send-off to the game for the Veterans Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Cherryland Center in Traverse City. This is open for community members to attend.