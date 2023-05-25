New Universally Accessible Boat Launch Installed at Big Rapids Park

Doc’s Dock Kayak Launch in Hemlock Park is opening just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

The launch is named in honor of sponsors Dr. Jerry and Rita Conrad. The kayak launch, along with five other additions is part of the Hemlock Park Improvement Project which, according to the city, raised more than $800,000 in five years. Other amenities being added include new pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.

Big Rapids’ City Manager, Mark Gifford, said it’s a piece of a much bigger project.

“It’s in the neighborhood of about $3 million invested into our park system to have new pickleball courts, new basketball courts, new tennis courts, this wonderful kayak canoe launch. We’re going to have a new splash pad and a new playground,” said Gifford.

A ribbon cutting will be held Friday afternoon to celebrate the new boat launch.