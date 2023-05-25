Hook & Hunting: ‘Off The Hook’ with Charter Fishing at Fish X-TC

This weekend is cast to be packed with those ready to get out on the water to kick-off the summer fishing season.

Fish-X-TC in Traverse City is booked this weekend and setting out on their first trip on May 25.

The Traverse City charter fishing company offers an experience the whole family can enjoy, with the unique experience to catch fish on the bay.

“It’s my life being on the water, being on boats, and with our crystal clear water, it’s, you know, it’s just such a unique opportunity, says Captain and Owner of Fish-X-TC, Alonzo Knowles. “It’s really fantastic.”

If you're interested in setting out on the water to cast a line, check Fish-X-TC's website here.












