The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate 74-year-old Sherman Sherwood. Sherman has dementia and was last seen at his residence on Betsie Creek Drive in Green Lake Township.

Sherman is about 5′8″ and 180 lb. He was last seen wearing blue and black pajama pants, gray shirt, white socks and sandals.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to please call 911.