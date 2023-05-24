Wellness Wednesday: Relieving Tension and Stress in Your Upper Body

Becky Kalajian shares more about the positive impacts of incorporating yoga techniques into our everyday life.

This time, she discussed relieving tension and stress in our neck and shoulders. Whether you’re sitting at a desk at work all day or spending time scrolling on your phone, it’s important to use these techniques to help improve posture and tension.

You don’t have to dedicate a lot of time to these practices, you can do it right from the comfort of your home whether you’re sitting at your kitchen table or making dinner, you can try these exercises and feel the difference.

Becky leads us through a step-by-step process of what these exercises look like.