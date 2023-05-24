Troopers Arrest Man Claiming to Be 14-Year-Old Kid for Meth Possession

Corey Allen McAlpine

Michigan State Police arrested a 28-year-old man for meth possession after the woman he was riding with tried to claim he was her 14-year-old son.

Troopers stopped the car on W. 16 Road in Mesick on Sunday. The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Traverse City, said she was borrowing the car and did not have proof of insurance.

When troopers asked who the man in the passenger seat was, they say she claimed that Corey Allen McAlpine was her 14-year-old. Troopers were skeptical, based on his facial hair and tattoo.

Even after the woman admitted who he was, McAlpine still claimed to be her son. Then he said his name was Corey Blevins. Eventually he admitted who he was and that he owned the car.

Troopers found meth, glass pipes, syringes and three knives in the car. McAlpine was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail.

He’s charged with one count possession of meth. His bail is set at $100,000.