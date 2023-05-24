Traverse City Receives 2022 Clearing House Award for Voting Sticker Contests

Traverse City is being honored with a national award.

They received the 2022 Clearing House Award for their voting sticker contests. The “I Voted” sticker competition invites creative minds to create designs that will promote voter pride and education.

The city is being recognized by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for their innovative efforts in their local elections.

“Sincerely the team we have in my office is so pro voter, voter centric and elections are one piece an important piece of what we do. And we take a lot of pride in it. And any time we can make it more fun, appealing, accessible, understandable, we’re all about that,” Benjamin Marentette, the TC City Clerk, said.

