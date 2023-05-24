National Cherry Festival Plants Eight Trees Along TART Trail in Traverse City

The cherry capital is living up to its name even further.

The National Cherry Festival panted eight cherry trees along the Traverse Area Recreation Trail east of Woodmere Avenue.

This project was made possible through a partnership with TART Trails and these are the first cherry trees within the city limits of Traverse City.

The Cherry Festival says its a way for the city to embrace their heritage and ensures an array of cherry blossom varieties.

“TART trials was incredible. To make sure that they were going into a beautification area and really enhance what they’ve already put together here on the TART trail. So we are excited to see these be blossom for years to come. And hopefully this is the beginning of many more flowering cherry trees coming into our area,” Kat Paye, the Executive Director for NCF, said.

The Festival Foundation is also excited to be holding the 97th National Cherry Festival this year. You can find out more about that right here.