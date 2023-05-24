MTM On The Road: Learning the Sweetwater Way at Sweetwater Floral-6:45

Sweetwater Floral is a wedding focused flower company in Petoskey, Michigan.

They’ve been flowering since 2015 and have already flowered for more than 330 weddings across Michigan.

Sweetwater now offers creative workshops where you can learn how to design flowers and create gorgeous wreaths.

Advertisement

They can ship their floral design kits nationwide and people can learn anywhere with their video tutorials.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are at Sweetwater learning all bout their workshops.

MTM On The Road: Learning the Sweetwater Way at Sweetwater Floral-7:15



