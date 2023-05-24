Michigan State Will Close Regular Season at Ford Field, High School Championships Rescheduled

Michigan State’s final game of the regular football season won’t be at Spartan Stadium this year. Instead, the Spartans are set to return to Ford Field for the first time since 2010 to take on Penn State this November.

The MSU Vs. Penn State game will be aired on NBC, and streamed on Peacock, on Black Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. to close out the season.

MSU will be among the Detroit Lions and Michigan High School Athletic Association to bring a string of four straight days of football at Ford Field.

MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller said “Our men’s basketball team has experienced tremendous support in Detroit, both at Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and we’re excited to bring Spartan Football to our fans in the Motor City. The city is important to our mission not only as an athletic department, but our entire University. We anticipate that the experience will be so much more than a football game for our Spartan faithful.”

Those with season tickets and student season passes will be refunded for their tickets and parking to the scheduled Penn State game that was originally set to be at Spartan Stadium, according to the university.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our program to play in prime time on a holiday weekend,” said MSU head football coach Mel Tucker in a statement. “Our players will be able to compete in an NFL environment while being showcased in the national spotlight. I’m looking forward to our fans creating a loud atmosphere and giving us a home-field advantage at Ford Field.”

Because of this scheduling move, the MHSAA football state championships has been rescheduled. The game has been moved from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.)



