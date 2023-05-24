Michigan Aims to Become Semiconductor Leader

The state of Michigan announced their push to become a hub for semiconductor production and design with the help of their Semiconductor Talent Action Team.

The consortium is a private-public partnership of higher education and semiconductor employers.

The past few years have seen Michigan welcome new businesses in the field after global shortages created a slowdown in production in many electronics.

Advertisement

This group is now opening up $3 million worth of grants to academic institutions that create programs and scholarships for this field.

“This is all about building the reputation of Miichigan’s excellence, and how we are helping to meet the global challenges in the semiconductor industry with our homegrown talent,” said Kerry Ebersole-Singh, MEDC Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions & Engagement Officer.

The program also stretches down to K-12 schools if they create skills boot camps for children that can be translated over like coding or maintenance work.