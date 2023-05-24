MI Healthy Mind: Helping Those That Need Hope

MI Healthy Mind: Helping Those That Need Help

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind introduces us to the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. This network is a network of hope that deals with situations ranging from suicide prevention to cognitive disabilities to substance abuse disorder and many other mental health challenges.

The DWIHNS is within reach for out-patient, residential and in home services.

And on this week’s episode, we will hear the harrowing story of survival, triumph and commitment to move forward amongst all challenges.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.