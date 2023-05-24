Friendly Garden Club Celebrating 100 Years With New Garden Design in the Open Space

A club that started 100 years ago in Traverse City has bloomed into a staple for the beautification of the town.

The Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City is celebrating that anniversary by designing their garden in the Open Space. It features a prominent number 100 with the club’s signature yellow flower alongside it.

Planting in the Open Space has been a tradition for them for the past 36 years.

“This year is a little more personal to our club because it is our 100th year. I feel like a lot of people look for this and look forward to seeing what we do,” said Susan Townsend from the Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City.

The Friendly Garden club is also looking for new members, so if you’ve got a green thumb, click here to sign up.