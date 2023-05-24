Concept Artist And Illustrator Dakota Lee Heading To C4

It takes a lot of creativity and skill to transform a rough idea into a fleshed out visual concept and for those who take on this challenge professionally this can be a high pressure but incredibly rewarding career.

Dakota Lee is a local illustrator that specializes in bringing ideas to life regardless of the intended medium.

Artwork by Dakota Lee

You will be able to explore Dakota’s extensive portfolio and pick his brain at the upcoming Cherry Capital Comic Con in Booth 903.

Advertisement

C4 kicks off this Friday and runs through the weekend. To purchase your tickets visit the Cherry Capital Comic Con website.

For more information on Dakota Lee and his extensive body of work, visit his portfolio website.