As Summer Beach Season Approaches, Water Safety is Paramount

The summer is quickly approaching, and with that comes beach season. The fun in the sun brings the dangers that come with the Great Lakes.

As Memorial Day weekend comes at the end of the week, local police and emergency responders are reminding people how to stay safe on the water this year and the simple message seems to be staying vigilant and aware.

The water is still very cold. It’s not going to be the greatest beach weekend on Memorial Day Weekend in Ludington, but it is still the unofficial start of summer. As the temperatures start to climb in both the air and the water, more people are going to be taking to swimming in Lake Michigan.

“The Great Lakes need to be taken very seriously,” said Kim Cole, Mason County sheriff. “Just because it’s sunny and warm, it doesn’t mean there’s no danger.”

The beach crowds are sparse now but they won’t always be.

“Once schools are released around the state, that’s when we really see an uptick in our visitors,” said Cole.

Before the beaches fill up, Cole is reminding swimmers of the dangers they may face.

“You can assume and really anticipate having a good day,” said Cole. “And then it can change in the blink of an eye.”

Ludington is one of the busiest lakeshore communities in the summer and that means more chances for tragedy.

“2019 was a horrible summer for us here in Mason County,” said Cole.

Drownings were up across the Great Lakes but Mason County had a horrible stretch. “We lost three in seven days,” said Cole.

Following that summer, the county realized warnings and additional information would be the best option and added flags and light systems on their beaches to notify swimmers of what they face.

“There’s a flag system in place that will tell folks the conditions of the beach and what the water conditions are,” said Cole. “So whatever we can do to make it a safe and enjoyable weekend, that’s what we want to do for folks.”

This goes for boaters as well, stay prepared.

“At all costs, avoid drinking and boating,” said Cole. “If you have life jackets, have them available, and make sure children always have their lifejacket on.”

Lake Michigan is Ludington’s greatest attraction but also its greatest liability. Up and down the Michigan lakeshore, awareness and caution will rule the summer.

“Have fun, but also be very, very vigilant,” said Cole. “That the Great Lakes are much stronger and powerful than us as humans.”