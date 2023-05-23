State Asks for Funding to Create Regional Tech Hubs Across Michigan

New tech hubs could be coming to communities across Michigan.

The state is asking the U.S. Economic Development Administration for funding to create regional technology and innovation hubs across the state.

Tech hubs would help bring more software companies to the state and may even help build companies around agriculture and freshwater technology.

Each hub could possibly generate a $25 million dollar investment into the community they’re in.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says a tech hub in Michigan would create jobs across every sector and put Michigan’s economy in the best position for the future.

“This is about growing the knowledge economy in Michigan,” Lt. Gov Gilchrist states.

He points out that Detroit is the number one emerging start up ecosystem in the world for new start up technology businesses.

Gilchrist says if they are approved for the funding, possible options for tech hubs are: Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Northern Michigan.