Power Island has a storied history with 10 name changes and many ownership changes, including Henry Ford.

Today, the island contains five miles of trails and is open to the most unique campgrounds in Northern Michigan.

The island has 15 campsites, sandy beaches, and so much more to offer.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler have taken a boat to the island to see what it’s all about.

MTM On The Road: A Trip to Power Island-6:45