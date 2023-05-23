If You See Double Red Flags at the Beach - Do Not Enter the Water

Double red flags will now be part of the swim warning system at state beaches along the Great Lakes in Michigan.

It’s a change to the existing green-yellow-red flag system. If you see a double red flag, you are not allowed to enter the water. You are allowed to be on the beach, unless otherwise specified.

“Many people underestimate the power of the Great Lakes and don’t always understand how quickly even the most experienced swimmer can get into a life-threatening situation and swept away,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief.

The new change makes it illegal to enter the water when there are double red flags. Risks include severe weather events, dangerous water conditions, active rescues or the potential for other life-threatening situations.

“We urge all Great Lakes beach visitors – whether you’re new to these beaches or have been coming for years – to learn what the flags mean and follow this guidance at all times,” said Pat Whalen, district supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

You can review the different flags and what they mean below.

