Hazy Sky? Do You Know Why?

Recently you might have noticed that the sunshine isn’t quite as bright, and that the sunrises and sunsets have been brilliant with a red-appearing sun.

The hazy skies in areas of Northern and Mid-Michigan have been filled with a haze, and that’s a visual result of forest fires in western Canada and some areas of the western United States.

We can see the smoke this far from the source because of the size of the fires and the air flow in the atmosphere!

The dominant air flow (or jet stream) changes often but sometimes can stay in one pattern for an extended amount of time. Over the past several days, the dominant air flow in Northern Michigan has been from the northwest, bringing smoke with it.

In the satellite image below from the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team, you can follow the air flow pattern by the movement of the clouds and smoke. The main flow is marked by the purple arrows.

May 23 - Goes-16 Satellite and Annotations Showing Upper Air Flow, General Fire Location

Comparing the upper air flow to the areas seeing smoke overhead, it matches!

May 23 - Areas of Smoke Coverage

Anyone downstream of the air flow carrying the smoke is experiencing the hazy skies, although some areas are seeing more than others because of where the strongest flow is located. Other states in the Midwest also are dealing with low air quality because the smoke is less dispersed and is reaching closer to the surface.

Here in Michigan, air quality is not expected to be impacted a lot at ground level because the smoke layer is staying high enough in the atmosphere, according to the EGLE Air Quality Division. During events like this, there are times that the haze can lower closer to the surface, and you can smell smoke!

May 23 - Haze Seen in the Air at Old Mission Peninsula

The smoke will linger in the sky until the upper air flow pattern shifts.

Why does the sun look red?

A little end of the day light over lake Cadillac. By Peter Swanson (Viewer Photo)

When the sunrise and sunset is hazy and red, it is a result of what wavelength from the spectrum of light is able to pass through to your eyes.

The smoke adds a bunch of particles to the atmosphere, causing light to scatter more as it passes through.

On a clear day, the shorter wavelengths that pass through give us blue skies and the bright sun. But when there are more particles in the air, more of the light is getting scattered. The increased scattering only lets us see the longer wavelengths like red and orange.

Fun Fact: Scientists can tell the difference between different features based on how they appear on satellite.