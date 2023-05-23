Game Developed in Michigan Makes Debut at Cherry Capital Comic Con

This weekend, visitors at the Cherry Capital Comic Con will have the opportunity to explore a new card game developed right here in Michigan.

The team behind the new game dub themselves the “Questing Gentlemen” and approach table top game play with a passion that seeps into every new game they create.

Their latest that will be on display at C4 is Pocket Samurai, a turn based card game that allows players to dawn the armor of the legendary warriors for a dual against their opponent.

Questing Gentlemen

For more information on the game visit the Pocket Samurai website or purchase your tickets for the Cherry Capital Comic Con here and experience the game for yourself.