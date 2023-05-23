Detectives Catch Convicted Felon Selling Meth, Semi-Automatic Rifle

Rocky James Suggit

TRIDENT detectives in Chippewa County say they have arrested a convicted felon from Kincheloe who was selling meth and a loaded firearm.

Undercover detectives say they bought meth and a semi-automatic rifle, fully loaded, from 21-year-old Rocky James Suggit on May 20.

When they tried to arrest him, Suggit took off. They eventually caught him in his neighbor’s backyard. Detectives search Suggit’s home, where they found additional evidence.

He’s been hit with a long list of charges: four counts Delivery of Methamphetamine, Felony Firearm, Firearm Possession by a Felon, Ammunition Possession by a Felon, two counts Weapons Offense, Felony Sale of Firearm, and Felony Sale of Ammunition.

Trident says Suggit is a habitual offender. His bond is set at $150,000. If he posts bail, he will be required to be on tether.