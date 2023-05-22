Run Lake Ann 5K to Benefit a Veteran with Brain Cancer

The Village of Lake Ann is coming together to help one of their own.

They’re holding the Run Lake Ann 5K run/walk to benefit a Marine Corps Veteran, Erik Florip.

Florip served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2006 to 2015, but his life took an unexpected turn a year ago.

Advertisement

“I felt hung over and had a bad headache, but I don’t drink or drink. So it was surprising that I felt that way in the morning when I woke up,” said Erik Florip.

In June 2022, Florip was diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma caused by burn pits.

“We slept right next to them for most of the deployment,” said Florip. “In Afghanistan, there’s no dump or landfill anywhere. So it’s just a big hole in the ground that they dig next to the little bases. In the morning, you throw all the trash in there, throw a bunch of diesel fuel on it, and light it on fire, and that’s how the trash is gotten rid of.”

He’s gone through rigorous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

Advertisement

“So far it’s been stable, so that’s what we want. If it can stay stable for a long time, we’ll be happy,” said Florip.

Florip also wears an Optune device on his head 24/7.

“It creates an electric field inside the brain that’s supposed to slow the tumor cells from dividing,” explained Florip.

Florip isn’t in this battle alone. The first Run Lake Ann 5K will benefit Florip and his family.

Advertisement

“It feels really good to be able to do this for Eric and his family and to get the village behind them,” added Ashley Hanson, Race Director for Run Lake Ann.

“We have a lot of veterans that are interested in this event, and instilled in veterans that served in the military is the principle that you do not leave your comrade on the battlefield,” said Dan Hawkins, Mayor of the Village of Lake Ann. “That’s how the veterans have responded. They’re all coming together.”

Florip, a runner himself, believes he will be running again someday too.

“The amount of outreach and support from the community has been amazing, so it feels great. It’s really humbling,” said Florip. “It feels good to know that people care about you.”

The race is on June 22nd at 5:30 PM. The same day a year ago, Florip was diagnosed with cancer.