Nurse Rescues Woman and Child From Burning Car After Crash in Montcalm Co.

A fiery crash left a 29-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter from Crystal in critical condition Monday morning, officials say.

Troopers from the Lakeview Post arrived on the scene of a head-on crash that happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Sidney Road near Stevenson. Troopers say a 37-year-old man from Crystal crossed the centerline while driving eastbound.

Troopers say that after crossing the centerline, the car crashed head-on with a Subaru driven by the 29-year-old woman with her daughter in the backseat. The Subaru then caught fire.

A nurse happened to drive upon the scene immediately after and rescued the woman and her child from the burning car, troopers say.

The mother and her child were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the man was transported for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Montcalm County EMS, Sheridan and Stanton Fire, and Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist.