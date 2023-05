No One Injured After Jeep Rear Ends Construction Trailer on M-129 in Chippewa Co.

A crash scattered construction supplies across the road in Chippewa County Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., witnesses say a jeep rear ended a construction trailer owned by Voorhees Contracting. The driver hauling the trailer was turning into a driveway off M-129 just south of 20 Mile Road before getting hit. The trailer was loaded with tools and supplies.

There were no injuries reported.

M-129 was not closed as traffic was rerouted around the crash.