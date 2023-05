MTM On The Road: Top of the Morning at The Omelette Shoppe-6:45

The Omelette Shoppe in Traverse City has been serving breakfast bright and early since 1975.

They serve hot skillets with a variety of 14 different omelettes, gourmet breads and rolls and so much more.

Their bakers prepare fresh homemade items every morning like their famous homemade pecan rolls.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are behind the scenes learning what goes into making a great breakfast experience.