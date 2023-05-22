John Garavaglia Makes His Return to the Cherry Capital Comic Con

May 26 kicks off the 15th annual Cherry Capital Comic Con (also known as C4) in the Governor’s Hall at the Grand Traverse Resort. From celebrity guests to game demos to an impressive array of all things pop culture, there is something for everyone.

One individual who has become quite a mainstay at C4 is Traverse City native John Garavaglia, a graphic novel author who has worked with such world-renowned brands as Marvel and DC, even working with special effects master Ray Harryhausen.

For more information or to purchase your tickets visit the Cherry Capital Comic Con website.