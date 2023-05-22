Grand Traverse Prosecutor’s Office Lays Out Plans After Cutting Ties with Traverse Bay Advocacy Center

The Grand Traverse Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg laid out what’s next after cutting ties with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

On Monday, the county prosecutor said their office is making plans to move ahead, regardless of what happens with the TBCAC.

The decision to cut ties was announced last Friday over concerns the prosecutor’s office had about the organization’s leadership. The prosecutor says their concerns have nothing to do with the work the center does with children, but about the non-profits finances, how they treat employees and what the prosecutor calls a lack of transparency.

Moeggenberg says that four employees had left the Children’s Advocacy Center in recent weeks because they were frustrated that they weren’t being heard.

Just a month ago, this was the same place that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel toured and praised the critical work they do, advocating for the intervention and prevention of child abuse.

But the prosecutor says the decision to cut ties wasn’t a quick one, it was more than a year in the making and the prosecutor’s office is foraging ahead.

Lisa Magazzi, the current CEO of TBAC, says the non-profit wasn’t aware of some of the issues Moeggenberg is concerned with. But now that they are, they are willing to work with the prosecutor’s office to fix things.

The prosecutor’s office is making other plans.

They have trained professionals that do the types of things the CAC already does, and they are prepared to pick up the slack.

Despite the problems, the CEO of the center says she hopes the center can fix the relationship, and that they are open to more talks.



