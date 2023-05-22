Cow Shuts Down I-75 Near Detroit When It Makes a Dash for Freedom

Now here’s something you don’t see every day.

Michigan State Police found themselves in the cowboy business Sunday when a runaway cow ran onto I-75 in the Detroit area.

Troopers were for traffic control along I-75 near Belford Road on Sunday at 2:50 p.m. because a cow was loose.

As state police said on their Twitter post, “A team of wranglers comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of Yellowstone attempted to wrangle a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Rd.”

The wranglers nearly captured the “suspect,” but then it bolted, or as MSP said, “The cow managed to outsmart its (adversaries).”

The belligerent bovine then entered the northbound lanes of I-75, and wranglers chased the cow with four-wheelers, horses and lassos across all lanes. Troopers shut down northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 for safety.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway. Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock,” state police said.

Read the exchange and see the video below. It’s very moo-ving.