Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Luxury at Lakes of The North

This home in Elmira, located in the Lakes of the North brings a cabin feel with modern luxuries has all that you need.

If you are looking for space for productivity in the kitchen, porch sitting, and nights by the campfire this home is for you.

The home has three bedrooms and three baths, all with their own cozy feel.

The property also features a heated and insulated pole barn that can be used for storage or another place to spend time with wi-fi.

As part of an association, the location also provides access to amenities like trails and pickleball courts.

Look a the the listing here.