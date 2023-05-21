Second Annual Family Fun Day Benefits Soo Locks Children’s Museum

An event in historic Sault Ste. Marie to benefit the Soo Locks Children’s Museum.

Sunday marked the Second Annual Family Fun Day event, sponsored by Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours and Soo Historic Sites.

The dry weather made for a great turnout!

For those residents living in Luce, Chippewa and Mackinac counties, a donation to the Soo Locks Children’s Museum got you a Famous Soo Locks boat tour, and entry into the Valley Camp, Tower of History and the River of History.

Last year, $6,000 was raised for the children’s museum. Organizers hope Sunday’s numbers will be even higher.

“Being that everything is centered around maritime, it is something that really gives back to the children’s museum because it is so connected to the waterways,” said Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours General Manager Scott LaBonte.

LaBonte expects to continue this event in the coming years, possibly raising money for different organizations.