Motorcycle Hits Deer in Mason County, Driver Seriously Hurt

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said a motorcycle hit a deer and left the driver with serious injuries.

Deputies say it happened on Walhalla Road south of Barothy Road in Branch Township. They say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Saturday night.

That’s when they found the 60-year old-driver from Fountain unconscious on the road, suffering from major injuries, officials said.

Advertisement

Deputies believe the motorcyclist was traveling north on Walhalla Road when he struck a deer, causing the motorcycle to flip and eject the driver.

He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital and is in critical condition.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

Branch Township Fire, Custer Township Fire, LIFE EMS and the Oceana County SO assisted Mason County deputies at the scene.

Advertisement







