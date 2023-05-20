Home Destroyed in House Fire on Boot Island Near Cedarville

A fire on a small island near Cedarville destroyed a house Saturday morning.

The call came in from the mainland just after 7:00 that fire and smoke can be seen on Boot Island.

Boot Island is part of the Les Cheneaux Island chain and is home to the Nordquist Nature Preserve.

Advertisement

Clark Township, Pickford Township and Mackinac Island Volunteer Fire Departments all responded.

Firefighters had to take boats over and use water pumps and use water from Lake Huron to battle the fire.

Drone video shows firefighters battling the blaze about two and a half hours after the call came in.

No word on how the fire started or if anyone was home when the fire started.

Advertisement











