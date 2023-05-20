America and Me Event Held for Kids in Sault Ste. Marie

Teaching the youth about patriotism and respect today in Sault Ste. Marie.

The VFW and American Legion’s Woman’s Auxiliary held it’s second “America and Me” event on this Armed Forces Day.

Last year it was held at the VFW Hall.

Advertisement

This year with more than double the participants, it was held at the Sault Area Middle School.

Around a dozen volunteers helped teach the kids about the flag, respect for veterans, and much more.

Admission to the event was a package of new socks that will be distributed to local veterans.

One volunteer, who is also a local air and space force recruiter, would not miss an event like this.

Advertisement

“A lot of people have lost that patriotism, especially for young people. I think it’s important to start early. They are loving. They are having a blast,” said volunteer Kelli Craven-Hinojosa. “I try to tell them to be creative, but they say no. It has to be red white and blue. We gotta stay with the colors. They are very set on this. They are awesome!”

Next year, organizers believe they can double the number of kids participating yet again.